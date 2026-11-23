Verstappen: 352 Vegas overtakes felt like Mario Kart
Winning a race with 352 overtakes and 35 lead changes left Verstappen cold, and he thinks the planned 2027 and 2028 tweaks are barely a tickle on the problem.
Max Verstappen has dismissed Formula 1's extraordinary Las Vegas GP as little more than Mario Kart, despite winning a race featuring an astonishing 352 overtakes and 35 changes of the lead.
Germany's Bild newspaper described the spectacle as 'Mario Kart on LSD', with drivers repeatedly swapping positions as slipstreaming and battery deployment turned the race into a game of tactical overtaking.
Verstappen, who produced a masterful defensive performance to secure victory, was unimpressed.
"I'm happy that I was the first to cross the line, but of course this has nothing to do with Formula 1," he told Viaplay.
When asked in the FIA press conference when he had last experienced such a chaotic victory, the Dutchman joked: "I remember winning one like this when I was playing Mario Kart."
"Sometimes you drop back and you get drafts, and there's like a catch-up, you know? Always when you're dropping back, you go faster."
Despite the constant battles, Verstappen insisted he had rarely felt less challenged behind the wheel.
"Even my heart rate, I was not nervous at all because, I don't know, it's just felt kind of cruising out there, just trying to press the battery whenever it was correct or defend," he said.
Lando Norris was equally bewildered by the unpredictable racing.
"I didn't know if I was having the best race and have a chance to win or end up last," the McLaren driver admitted.
Verstappen said the changes planned for 2027 and 2028 would do little to address the problem, despite F1 recently confirming a return to V8 engines in 2030.
"From what we have now to 60-40 is, you know, like tickling the product. It's like a tickle, it's like a whiff," he said.
"If you want to still have a battery, you need at least 80-20 to be more normal."
"Let's just hope that 2030 is just solving everything - or most of it."
Related: F1 confirms 2030 V8 return but not the old noise
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Some compared it with karting, but if everyone was in equal karts Max would have pulled away. Rubber band "racing" has never interested me, even in computer games. You should be as far behind or in front as your skill dictates. If you are way behind, the best way to catch up is to improve.
Of course, the actual amount wasn’t that high, since the criteria for overtakes to officially count are quite strict in F1, i.e., opening-lap moves aren’t taken into account & neither are passes for a position when a driver is in the pit, off-track, or lapping events, not to mention that, for an on-track move for a position to count, the overtaking driver needs to keep the position until the timing line/also be ahead on the timing line.
My feeling about this race is mixed because, even though the field’s closeness throughout the race kept excitement, whenever a group of drivers is close to each other lap after lap something can happen (this is particularly what I try to enjoy about Monaco GPs), but overtaking isn’t everything in circuit racing, not to mention quality over quantity, & not all overtaking moves happened for all the right reasons.
Fortunately, next season’s tweaks will considerably improve harvesting & also at least considerably reduce yo-yoing, if not entirely eliminate it.
80:20 was the power split ratio over the last 12 seasons, so returning to it would be pointless; hence, I hope the split for the next cycle will be 90:10 or thereabouts.