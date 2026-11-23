Winning a race with 352 overtakes and 35 lead changes left Verstappen cold, and he thinks the planned 2027 and 2028 tweaks are barely a tickle on the problem.

Max Verstappen has dismissed Formula 1's extraordinary Las Vegas GP as little more than Mario Kart, despite winning a race featuring an astonishing 352 overtakes and 35 changes of the lead.

Germany's Bild newspaper described the spectacle as 'Mario Kart on LSD', with drivers repeatedly swapping positions as slipstreaming and battery deployment turned the race into a game of tactical overtaking.

Verstappen, who produced a masterful defensive performance to secure victory, was unimpressed.

"I'm happy that I was the first to cross the line, but of course this has nothing to do with Formula 1," he told Viaplay.

When asked in the FIA press conference when he had last experienced such a chaotic victory, the Dutchman joked: "I remember winning one like this when I was playing Mario Kart."

"Sometimes you drop back and you get drafts, and there's like a catch-up, you know? Always when you're dropping back, you go faster."

Despite the constant battles, Verstappen insisted he had rarely felt less challenged behind the wheel.

"Even my heart rate, I was not nervous at all because, I don't know, it's just felt kind of cruising out there, just trying to press the battery whenever it was correct or defend," he said.

Lando Norris was equally bewildered by the unpredictable racing.

"I didn't know if I was having the best race and have a chance to win or end up last," the McLaren driver admitted.

Verstappen said the changes planned for 2027 and 2028 would do little to address the problem, despite F1 recently confirming a return to V8 engines in 2030.

"From what we have now to 60-40 is, you know, like tickling the product. It's like a tickle, it's like a whiff," he said.

"If you want to still have a battery, you need at least 80-20 to be more normal."

"Let's just hope that 2030 is just solving everything - or most of it."

Las Vegas GP by the numbers Overtakes 352 Lead changes 35 Winner Max Verstappen Verstappen's verdict Nothing to do with Formula 1 Battery wish At least 80-20 if batteries stay 2030 V8 return confirmed

Related: F1 confirms 2030 V8 return but not the old noise

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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