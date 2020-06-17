Vasseur: Schumacher must focus on F2 in 2020

Jun.17 - Frederic Vasseur is giving no hints about whether Mick Schumacher will make his Formula 1 debut with Alfa Romeo in 2020.

FIA president Jean Todt, who knows Mick's father Michael well, this week called the 21-year-old German driver "intelligent, mature and humble".

"I hope he has a good season in Formula 2," Todt told Corriere della Sera. "I think he will have a career."

Former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld recently said Alfa Romeo is an obvious destination for Schumacher, who is now the cream of Ferrari's junior academy.





But Alfa Romeo boss Vasseur is staying out of the silly season for now.

"It was a really a strange time, with all that happening without a kilometre being driven," he said, referring to the recent goings-on involving Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo.

"Luckily we are quiet. Kimi (Raikkonen) still has a contract until the end of the year, then we'll see. I don't have to tell anyone how valuable they is, and Giovinazzi got stronger at the end of the season," Vasseur told Blick newspaper.

As for Heidfeld's prediction of a 2021 race seat for Schumacher, Vasseur said: "Everyone can have his opinion and we will do our thing.

"Also, Mick should concentrate first on his Formula 2 career," he added.

Vasseur said Alfa Romeo - formerly Sauber - will weather the current economic crisis "thanks to the authorities and the (team) owner".

"Thanks to the owners, we can keep all 500 employees," he revealed. "This support is unique and very comforting for the future. Because we still have a long way to go."

Nonetheless, he scolded the behind-the-scenes behaviour of some teams amid the corona crisis.

"At a time when Formula 1 is about survival, you get to know the character of your opponents damn well," said Vasseur.

"I have been amazed by how narrow-minded some gentlemen are who, unfortunately, cannot see the big picture. Many of them have to understand that the world could live without Formula 1."

Check out more about: