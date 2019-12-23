Vasseur not dreaming of different Alfa Romeo lineup

Frederic Vasseur admits he is not dreaming of attracting bigger-name star drivers to Alfa Romeo.

The Hinwil based team will continue to field Ferrari's 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, who is 40, alongside Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi in 2020.

And team boss Vasseur told Blick newspaper that it is pointless to dream about having the biggest current names in Formula 1 at the Hinwil based team.

"What good would that be?" he said. "I do not want different drivers that are so frustrated after three races with us that they would stop.





"For our goals, which would be sixth or seventh place in 2020, we need two drivers who go well together with us on this path."

And Vasseur says those two drivers at the moment are Raikkonen and Giovinazzi.

"Antonio improved after the summer break, and Kimi will drive for as long as he wants," he said.

Raikkonen scored 43 points compared to Italian Giovinazzi's 14 in 2019, but Vasseur insists he is not too concerned about the points scores.

"It is not the points that count," he said. "It's only the championship standings that matter in the end."

However, Vasseur admitted that 2020 is likely to be a season of high speculation about which drivers line up for which teams for the new era beginning in 2021.

"There will probably be a lot of rumours," he said, "but I don't want to comment on that."