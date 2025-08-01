Vasseur Confirmed at Ferrari: What's Next For Horner After Red Bull Firing?

Aug.1 - With Fred Vasseur now confirmed to stay on at Ferrari beyond 2025, speculation about Christian Horner's next move has reignited.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Horner had reportedly held informal talks with Ferrari executives before his exit from Red Bull. However, no agreement was reached, and Vasseur's renewal now closes that door for good. "It will be interesting to see in what position Horner will return to the paddock," the German outlet noted.

On Dutch TV program De Stamtafel, Ziggo Sport's Jack Plooij cast doubt on any return. "He's had enough of it now. I think he's done. He's going to do something else, spend his money. Maybe we'll see him in a different racing series again."

Olav Mol was more open to the idea of a comeback. "He's certainly ambitious. I think after being dismissed from a successful organisation, you still think: 'I want to show someone else what they're missing.' I wouldn't be surprised if he shows up somewhere else. He could see if he could do something at Cadillac."

However, a move to Cadillac appears unlikely. That team is based in the United States, while Horner is deeply embedded in the UK with his family. Reports also suggest the female employee at the centre of the misconduct investigation has since taken a role at Cadillac.

IMSA driver Nick Catsburg sided with Plooij: "I also think he's done with it. I think I would be. I can't imagine a role at the FIA either. It's a kind of charity - you don't get paid."

Mol responded with a laugh: "He's way too young to retire. How old is he? Fifty? 51? We'll retire first."

