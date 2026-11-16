Frederic Vasseur says Ferrari's drivers left his office laughing after the Brazil talks, but a pairing he calls his hardest yet still has plenty to prove.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur insists Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc left their recent crisis meeting joking together, although he admits managing the pair has become his toughest challenge.

The two drivers were summoned for talks in Brazil following their controversial clash in Mexico and the subsequent public disagreement.

"We had a good talk. We cleared up the situation. I think we've recalibrated our mindsets," Vasseur said.

"They left my office joking around. That's good, and I hope it stays that way."

When asked whether Hamilton and Leclerc were the most difficult pairing he had managed, Vasseur replied: "Absolutely."

"I think that is probably the downside of the system: that every weekend we have two drivers competing at the highest level and starting side by side."

However, the Frenchman insists the arrangement remains beneficial overall.

"I see both the positive and the negative sides, but I will face the negative sides," he insisted.

Italian journalist Giorgio Terruzzi is less convinced that the underlying dispute has been settled.

"When Hamilton makes such statements, and even stretches the story and continues to stir up trouble when he comes to Brazil, he's playing politics," Terruzzi said on his YouTube channel.

"Leclerc is also playing politics, albeit indirectly, by preferring to remain silent."

Terruzzi believes Leclerc enjoys stronger internal support, while Hamilton's attempts to influence the team's direction have upset some Ferrari personnel.

"This is a deep-seated disagreement that, in my opinion, will now be very difficult to resolve," he said.

"After all, this issue was never resolved in the first place."

Related: Elkann Orders Ferrari Truce After Hamilton-Leclerc Clash?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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