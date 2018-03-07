F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Vandoorne concerned as McLaren problems continue

F1 News

Vandoorne concerned as McLaren problems continue

Stoffel Vandoorne driving the McLaren MCL33 in Spain
Stoffel Vandoorne driving the McLaren MCL33 in Spain

Mar.7 - Stoffel Vandoorne has expressed some concern as a difficult winter for McLaren continues.

After a troubled opening test, the British team's new Renault-powered car struck more problems in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Some of the blame might be Renault's, with Red Bull also suffering from a battery problem.

"This is a normal process," argued Renault's Bob Bell. "We're using all the batteries in testing and choosing the best ones for the rest of the season."

But as images emerged of the 2018 car featuring emergency cooling at the top of the engine cover, McLaren driver Vandoorne admitted some concern.

"It's true. It was a very difficult day for us," he told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

"We had a lot of technical problems and now we have to find solutions. We have only three days of testing left and we need this preparation for Melbourne."

McLaren boss Eric Boullier insisted he is not "overly concerned" about the problems.

When asked if the Renault battery issues at McLaren and Red Bull were a worry, Renault works driver Carlos Sainz admitted: "Of course, and we must carefully study what happened to them.

"If they are related to the Renault engine, we will deal with them," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now