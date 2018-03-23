F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1 News
Home / F1 News / Vandoorne admits 'pressure' on McLaren

F1 News

Vandoorne admits 'pressure' on McLaren

McLaren MCL33 launch 2018 Stoffel Vandoorne & Fernando Alonso
McLaren MCL33 launch 2018 Stoffel Vandoorne & Fernando Alonso

Mar.23 - Stoffel Vandoorne thinks it's good that the "pressure" is on at McLaren this year.

After three bad years with Honda, the British team has moved to Renault power for 2018 but McLaren had another troubled winter.

"The integration of the Renault engine will take some time," Fernando Alonso said in Melbourne.

"But we should be able to get into the points regularly and maybe even close to the podium," he added.

The Spaniard admitted that expectations on the once-great Woking based team are "high".

"We are McLaren, after all," said Alonso. "The results must be better than before. This is the year to prove it."

He said the start of the season may be difficult, but backed McLaren's ability to strongly develop the car.

"We are not yet on the level of the top three teams, but we should be in the second half of the season."

Alonso's teammate Vandoorne agrees.

"I'm the same as Fernando," he told RTBF. "There will be pressure, but that's normal.

"Now with the Renault engine, we have a very good reference to compare with Renault and Red Bull.

"It's good for the team to have a little more pressure now to produce a car that is able to win," the Belgian driver added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now