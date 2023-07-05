Valvoline Global and Aston Martin F1 Team Forge a High-Octane Alliance

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team and Valvoline—both synonymous with excellence in motorsport—have joined forces, forging a powerful and durable technical and branding alliance.

This exciting alliance will be marked by Valvoline Global taking the coveted position as the Official Lubricant Partner for the AMF1 Team, starting with the much-anticipated Silverstone Aramco British Grand Prix happening this weekend (7-9 July). On this grand stage, the AMF1 Team's high-powered AMR23 race cars, driven by the phenomenal duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, will be adorned with the iconic Valvoline brand hues.

Valvoline Global and the AMF1 Team share a commitment to innovation and performance and will leverage their combined heritage and know-how to boost the AMF1 Team’s performance. In turn, this partnership will bolster Valvoline's global presence and future product development, catalyzing the automotive industry’s stride towards sustainability.

Valvoline, a pioneer in motorsport sponsorships and the mastermind behind the world’s first racing oil, has consistently brought ground-breaking products to the circuit. With a legacy exceeding 250 years combined, the AMF1 Team and Valvoline Global are united by their fervent ambition to innovate, overcome obstacles, and emerge victorious both on and off the race tracks.

"At the heart of both Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1® Team and Valvoline Global lies an insatiable quest to surpass limits," said Jamal Muashsher, Valvoline Global's CEO. "We embark on this dynamic and robust partnership with immense excitement, eager to contribute to the team's triumphs and breakthroughs."

Mike Krack, Team Principal at AMF1, expressed the team’s enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to onboard Valvoline Global as our Official Lubricant Partner. From the get-go at the British Grand Prix, Valvoline Global's top-tier lubricants will be fuelling our AMR23, supercharging its performance. This extended partnership will also enhance our upcoming collaboration with Honda, commencing in 2026, via custom-made lubricants."

Kicking off with a striking, one-time livery showcasing Valvoline's branding at the British Grand Prix, this partnership will be on full display with a prominent on-car branding throughout the 2023 season.

About Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team

The illustrious Aston Martin name made its debut in Formula One in 1959 and made a spectacular return in 2021 under the stewardship of the visionary Canadian business magnate, Lawrence Stroll. With a talented ensemble of passionate individuals, including double World Champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian prodigy Lance Stroll, the Silverstone-headquartered team brings renewed vigour and an unwavering resolve to shake things up and contend for glory.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Established in 1866, Valvoline Global is a front-runner in delivering automotive and industrial solutions across the globe. The firm was the trailblazer behind the world’s first branded motor oil. With a sprawling network spanning over 140 countries, Valvoline Global offers a comprehensive range of solutions for every type of engine and drivetrain. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Valvoline Global continues to innovate for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion-powered

