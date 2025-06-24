Valtteri Bottas' Future: F1, Indy 500 or Le Mans?
Jun.24 - Valtteri Bottas may need to give up on his plan to return to the Formula 1 grid.
That's the view of the Finn's current F1 boss Toto Wolff, even though some of Bottas' fans are convinced the 35-year-old will be racing again in 2026.
The current Mercedes reserve driver's social media posts are often tongue-in-cheek, but the latest post depicts him rubbing the leather seat of a Cadillac road car and teasing: "That's actually a nice seat."
When asked by his friend if he would like to take the seat, Bottas added: "Not yet."
Some took it as a clear sign that Cadillac - to enter F1 next year as the sport's new eleventh team - may already have signed the 10-time grand prix winner.
"He has the ambition and talent to return to Formula 1," Mercedes team boss Wolff told Bloomberg.
"And if that doesn't work out, he'll make a career in Le Mans or Indycar or wherever, because he's that good."
Time will tell, but he'll almost certainly need to know whether he has a chance for a full-time return next season during the summer break at the latest to still stand a chance for a full-time drive in IndyCar, which is his Plan B.
Participating in next year's Le Mans 24-hour event is also an option if he fails to land a full-time drive in F1, & I also saw that Insta post, but only time will tell whether that possible indirect hint will prove true.
