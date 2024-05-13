US Congress Joins Andretti-F1 Fray: GM Vows Technical Triumph

May 13 - General Motors, one of the world's biggest carmakers, has pledged its ongoing loyalty to the quest to help Andretti enter the Formula 1 world.

Recently, it emerged that the US congress is now looking into F1's allegedly anti-competitive decision to lock Andretti out of the grid and pitlane.

"It's a fight that I never thought we'd have to fight - to beg to get into the series," former McLaren driver Michael Andretti told the New York Times.

Andretti had thought securing the factory backing of Cadillac - a GM subsidiary - would make convincing F1 to green-light the F1 project easier.

"Unfortunately, the goal posts started moving a bit, and I think it was because of pressure from the teams," Michael said.

When asked about the new US congressional investigation into F1's behaviour regarding Andretti, existing team bosses were reluctant to extensively comment.

"I think Formula 1 and the FIA have both taken their positions and they don't seem to be changing," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. "I think all the teams have said that we don't have a vote in that matter."

General Motors, however, are vowing to keep supporting Andretti as the collaboration now targets an F1 debut for 2026.

"I think everyone in the world disagrees with it," said GM's motorsport boss Eric Warren, referring to Formula One Management's blocking of the Andretti-Cadillac debut.

"That support has driven us to continue this. I always separate challenges into technical and political, and this is certainly both, heavier towards the political," Warren added.

Andretti has now set up a F1 facility at Silverstone, and is actively building up a team and a car.

"We are rolling the dice a bit, but it shows how confident we are because our partners would not be spending the money they are spending right now if they didn't feel confident that we're going to be able to show the world, and the teams, that we should be welcome, because it's only going to help raise the tide for all boats," said Andretti.

The worst-case scenario is that Andretti may need to wait until 2028, when GM will finally be ready with a works power unit.

"We're not letting ourselves think that way," said Andretti. "If there comes a time we have to think about it, then we will, but we feel very strongly we won't have to."

GM has the same resolve, Warren insists.

"We made the statement from a technical point of view that we are committed to it and we will not let it fail," he said.

"Our company races, and has raced successfully, in every race series we compete in. Anyone who looks will see that. There are many high-level, experienced F1 personnel consistently at our door. They see what we're doing.

"We owe it to our fans and the two brands to bring something unique to them."

