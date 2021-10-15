Updates of last FIA Formula 1 Commission meeting

The F1 Commission gathered today, 13 October, in London, for its third meeting of 2021. The FIA and Formula 1 confirm that positive discussions took place, reviewing some of the major points from the 2021 season so far, as well as looking ahead to what will be a record-breaking 23-race championship in 2022.

2022 Calendar

The Commission was presented with the draft calendar for the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship. This calendar will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval on Friday 15 October.

As the world emerges from the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission praised the remarkable achievements of Formula 1 and the FIA in staging what will be a 22-race schedule in 2021, and a record-breaking 23 races in 2022.

Treatment of short races

Following the weather-affected 2021 FIA Formula 1 Belgian grand prix, the Commission discussed potential updates to the Sporting Regulations and asked that the Sporting Advisory Committee considers this topic at its next meeting to propose options for updated procedures and regulations.

Sprint

The Commission was presented with a report on the first two Sprint events held at Silverstone and Monza earlier in the season. The report gathered feedback from a large number of stakeholders, which were positive about the Sprint concept. Further evaluation will take place following the third and final Sprint event of 2021 in Brazil. Elements relating to potential future Sprint events and the associated regulatory framework will then be discussed with a positive resolution anticipated in the weeks following the Brazilian grand prix.

Note that all regulatory changes are subject to approval by the World Motor Sport Council.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: