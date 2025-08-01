Unraveling the Confusion of the Madrid Formula 1 Track Launch

Aug.1 - A fresh dispute has erupted over which series will be first to race on Madrid's new Formula 1 street circuit in 2026.

Earlier this week, Spain's AS newspaper reported that the Eurocup-3 series would debut the 'Madring' layout in August 2026 - a month before Formula 1's scheduled debut in the Spanish capital. Eurocup-3 boss Marco Rodriguez called the deal "a dream" and praised partners Dallara and TOM'S for supporting the plan.

But the circuit's official X account denied any such arrangement. "From MADRING, we deny that, at this moment, there is any signed agreement with any sports competition that involves holding tests or races at our circuit during August 2026," the statement read, translated from Spanish.

In response, Spanish press contacted Eurocup-3 organisers directly, who stood by their claim that a 2026 Madring race is confirmed and has already been approved by the national federation, the RFEdA.

The Royal Spanish Automobile Federation (RFEdA) then issued a statement of its own, acknowledging plans to run a preparatory race ahead of the 2026 Spanish GP as a standard step before Formula 1 debut on any new circuit.

"In this context, the RFEDA plans to organise a preparatory competition which could include Eurocup-3," it said. "However, to date, there is no official confirmation regarding which categories will ultimately participate.

"No promoter is in a position to guarantee their presence."

The dispute follows legal progress for the controversial Madring project, with La Vanguardia reporting that a court has denied an injunction sought by the Mas Madrid party to block construction. The court found no evidence of irreparable harm and called the complaint "devoid of any evidence."

Earthworks are already ahead of schedule, with the new 5.4km track set to host its first in September 2026 under a deal reportedly lasting through 2035.

