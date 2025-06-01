Unpacking the New Adidas Sponsorship Deal with Mercedes and Audi

Jun.1 – Audi looks set to arrive in Formula 1 next year with Adidas branding and a red and black livery.

That’s the claim of Europe’s largest newspaper, the German daily Bild-Zeitung, revealing that Mercedes looks set to have to share its Adidas sponsorship with another German marque.

“The deal is finalised and is expected to be announced in the coming weeks,” the report announces. “For Adidas, this is the second top deal in just a few months.”

It means Nico Hulkenberg, already with Sauber as the team transitions to full Audi branding for 2026 and beyond, will be a German driver wearing German clothing whilst driving for a German marque.

Bild, however, says Audi will only collect around 25 million euros from Adidas next year, compared to the reported 30 million paid to Mercedes.

The newspaper continued: “It is considered likely that the colours red and black will play a key role at Audi next year.

“Paddock rumours suggest these will be the main colours of the cars. All that’s missing now is a golden future for the new German team.”

