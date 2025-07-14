Unpacking the 'Fake News' of Wolff-Verstappen Sardinia Meeting

Jul.14 - Reports of face-to-face meetings between Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen off the coast of Sardinia were wide of the mark.

While tracking services showed that the Mercedes boss and the Red Bull driver's respective yachts were in similar waters in recent days, photos of actual meetings have been found to be fake.

Bild newspaper reported speculation that the two boats were moored next to one another, but now insists: "That's not true."

The fact that they were in a similar area was "pure coincidence," a Mercedes source added.

"The pair didn't meet in Sardinia," Bild insisted. "Nevertheless, the rumor mill in Formula 1 is still churning."

Indeed, the Verstappen-to-Mercedes rumour is in overdrive in the wake of Christian Horner's shock sacking by Red Bull. Some believe the move was engineered by Verstappen's management camp, including his father Jos.

"I always want the best for Max," Verstappen senior told De Telegraaf.

"If he isn't doing well, he should look at the team to see why. And then at some point he will decide whether he wants to continue his career at Red Bull after this year."

Ralf Schumacher, who had added fuel to the Verstappen-Wolff-Sardinia story, thinks the quadruple world champion is destined to leave Red Bull.

"I think it's pretty clear what Max wants," he told Sky Deutschland.

"We know GT3 is something he's passionate about. Mercedes is also launching a new car in that category soon, so right now, it doesn't feel like the odds are great for him staying."

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos told Ziggo Sport: "In the coming weeks, we'll see what Max decides. We'll know something soon."

