"Unfair": Elkann's Verdict on Criticism Surrounding Hamilton's Ferrari Switch

In a recent interview with TIME, chairman John Elkann clapped back at criticism about seven-time World Champion arrival in Maranello. Many voices, including former F1 drivers, have called the move a marketing-based situation, while Elkann firmly indicated otherwise.

"Unfair to Lewis": Elkann Shuts Down Critics

Elkann did not hold back when addressing the skepticism surrounding Hamilton’s arrival, calling the criticism "unfair."

“I think it’s really unfair to Lewis, some of the comments saying, ‘This is a marketing operation,’” Elkann stated. “Truth said, Lewis doesn’t need that. Ferrari doesn’t need that.”

Ferrari’s Priority: Winning Championships

Elkann made it clear that Ferrari’s priority is to return to the top of Formula 1 by winning championships. He stated that the team’s focus remains on performance, with any off-track benefits being a natural result of success.

“What we need to do is win championships and do great things on the track,” Elkann asserted. “If that happens, what we can do outside of the track, in some ways, takes care of itself.”

“There’s unlimited possibilities,” he said, hinting at the transformative impact on-track results can have on the entire team.

Trying to regain its title-winning glory, the Scuderia brought 40-year-old Hamilton to partner Grand Prix winner . The Monegasque has been with the team since 2019 and has eight victories to his name.

Ferrari finished runner-up in the World Constructors' Championship in 2024 and has not taken WCC glory since 2008. Meanwhile, Leclerc claimed third in the drivers' standings in 2024. Ferrari is looking to end its World Drivers' Championship drought, which began after won the 2007 championship.

