Under the Spotlight: The Growing Pressure on Jack Doohan

Feb.19 - Jack Doohan on Tuesday insisted he is not feeling any extra pressure despite being barraged by questions about Franco Colapinto.

With new Alpine reserve Colapinto's sponsor Mercado Libre, a South American e-commerce site, revealed to be on the team's 2025 livery, speculation is only intensifying that rookie Doohan's career on the grid could be short-lived.

"Is that supposed to be a question?" Australian Doohan quipped when pressed for his response to the Colapinto rumours. "I don't really understand that as a question."

It was amid several other journalists' questions on the same matter, with the 22-year-old responding as to whether he feels under extra pressure: "No. I was told that he is only a reserve driver."

Later, Alpine's press officer intervened.

"I think we have already dealt with the Franco issues. Let's move on to something else," they said.

Doohan's teammate Pierre Gasly was also asked whether he thinks Doohan should be worried about his race seat.

"Honestly, I have no comment to make on that," the Frenchman insisted.

"I know Jack, I want him to do the best he can, I know he's a good person and a really good driver," Gasly added. "It's never easy to get to F1, and there's no need to make things more difficult than they have to be."

Gasly was also asked about what he is expecting from Alpine's 2025 car ahead of the last season of the current regulations cycle.

"If it were up to me," he said, "all the available funds would go to the 2026 car.

"But I'm not responsible for the budget. What's certain is that eighth, ninth, tenths places don't move me."

The 29-year-old added: "The advantage for Jack is that with the end of the regulations, our technical feedback will not affect next year's car. In that respect, it takes a little pressure off him as he can just concentrate on driving."

