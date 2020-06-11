Tyre Compounds first 8 2020 F1 Grand Prix Races

Following the recent publication of the first part of this year's 2020 Formula 1 calendar, Pirelli has announced the compounds for the initial eight races of the 2020 Formula 1 season – in Austria, Hungary, Great Britain, Spain, Belgium and Italy.

Just three colours at each race in 2020, with five different compounds available: C1 is the hardest, C5 is the softest.

Each driver must save one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds for Q3. This set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race. Each driver must have one set of P Zero White hard and P Zero Yellow medium available for the grand prix and one of them must be used.

Each driver has 13 sets available in total for the weekend.

Mario Isola, Pirelli Head of F1 & Car Racing

"With so many variables at the start of this delayed season, and a flexible calendar that doesn't leave much time to react to changing circumstances, it was agreed with the Teams, the promoter and the FIA to announce the compound nominations for the first eight races this year all together. As usual, these compounds have been chosen to best match the characteristics of the individual circuit and provide interesting opportunities for race strategy."





