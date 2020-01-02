Tyre compound choices of first 4 races in 2020

2 Jan 2020 by
Tyre compound choices of first 4 races in 2020

Pirelli is bringing the following compounds to the 2020 Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne, March 13-15), 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir, March 20-22), 2020 Vietnam Grand Prix (Hanoi, April 3-5) and 2020 Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai, April 17-19).

GRANDPRIXC1C2C3C4C5
AustraliaHARDMEDIUMSOFT
BahrainHARDMEDIUMSOFT
VietnamHARDMEDIUMSOFT
ChinaHARDMEDIUMSOFT

WHAT’S CONFIRMED IN 2020?

Just three colours at each race in 2020, with five different compounds available: C1 is the hardest, C5 is the softest.

Each driver must save one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds for Q3. This set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.
Each driver must have both race sets available for the grand prix.
Teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, making 13 sets in total for the weekend.


What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.