Tsunoda set for IndyCar test with Meyer Shank
Red Bull's F1 reserve is reportedly in line for a Barber test on 26 October with Meyer Shank, a team expected to have a factory Honda charter entry for 2028.
Yuki Tsunoda is expected to test an IndyCar with Meyer Shank Racing later this month as he explores a possible future in the series.
Racer magazine's Marshall Pruett reports that the current Red Bull F1 reserve is in line to take part in the October 26 evaluation test at Barber Motorsports Park.
It would be his second IndyCar outing after a Honda-organised crossover test in 2024.
"It's cool, it's a good car," Tsunoda said after that run.
"It just feels a bit more like karting, like a car that you can play around more. F1 cars are controlled by electronic systems, but this car feels more direct."
The test could also be relevant to Meyer Shank's longer-term plans, with the team expected to have a factory Honda charter entry available for 2028.
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Unsurprising since he hasn’t been a strong contender for a full-time return next season at any point.