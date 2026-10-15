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Tsunoda set for IndyCar test with Meyer Shank

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Tsunoda set for IndyCar test with Meyer Shank
Leopold 1 min read
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Red Bull's F1 reserve is reportedly in line for a Barber test on 26 October with Meyer Shank, a team expected to have a factory Honda charter entry for 2028.

Yuki Tsunoda is expected to test an IndyCar with Meyer Shank Racing later this month as he explores a possible future in the series.

Racer magazine's Marshall Pruett reports that the current Red Bull F1 reserve is in line to take part in the October 26 evaluation test at Barber Motorsports Park.

It would be his second IndyCar outing after a Honda-organised crossover test in 2024.

"It's cool, it's a good car," Tsunoda said after that run.

"It just feels a bit more like karting, like a car that you can play around more. F1 cars are controlled by electronic systems, but this car feels more direct."

The test could also be relevant to Meyer Shank's longer-term plans, with the team expected to have a factory Honda charter entry available for 2028.

Tsunoda's IndyCar test
TeamMeyer Shank Racing
VenueBarber Motorsports Park
Date26 October
SourceRacer, Marshall Pruett
Previous outingHonda-organised crossover test in 2024
Team planFactory Honda charter entry expected for 2028

Related: Rovanpera back at Toyota as F1 route collapses

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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