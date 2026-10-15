Red Bull's F1 reserve is reportedly in line for a Barber test on 26 October with Meyer Shank, a team expected to have a factory Honda charter entry for 2028.

Yuki Tsunoda is expected to test an IndyCar with Meyer Shank Racing later this month as he explores a possible future in the series.

Racer magazine's Marshall Pruett reports that the current Red Bull F1 reserve is in line to take part in the October 26 evaluation test at Barber Motorsports Park.

It would be his second IndyCar outing after a Honda-organised crossover test in 2024.

"It's cool, it's a good car," Tsunoda said after that run.

"It just feels a bit more like karting, like a car that you can play around more. F1 cars are controlled by electronic systems, but this car feels more direct."

The test could also be relevant to Meyer Shank's longer-term plans, with the team expected to have a factory Honda charter entry available for 2028.

Tsunoda's IndyCar test Team Meyer Shank Racing Venue Barber Motorsports Park Date 26 October Source Racer, Marshall Pruett Previous outing Honda-organised crossover test in 2024 Team plan Factory Honda charter entry expected for 2028

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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