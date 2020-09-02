Tsunoda getting closer to AlphaTauri debut

Sep.2 - Yuki Tsunoda is shaping up as the most likely rookie on Formula 1's 2021 grid.

The 20-year-old Japanese, who won the Formula 2 feature race at Spa Francorchamps, is strongly backed by Honda as well as Red Bull's famous driver program.

"We are waiting for a Japanese driver in Formula 1, and we are watching him with excitement," said Honda's F1 technical boss Toyoharu Tanabe.

As it stands, with Red Bull hailing Pierre Gasly's progress, the most likely scenario is that AlphaTauri ousts Daniil Kvyat and replaces the Russian with Tsunoda.





AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost admits that Tsunoda is "in a good situation" in terms of making his F1 debut in 2021.

"It all depends on how he will do in the next races, because he needs a super license," said the Austrian.

"The final decision will be taken by Red Bull. This usually happens in September or October," Tost added.

Honda's Tanabe, referring again to Tsunoda, continued: "It's great that the Formula 1 teams are watching his performances. I hope he will continue in the same spirit and then get a place in F1."

