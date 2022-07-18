Track limits debate now bit of a 'joke' says Verstappen

Jul.18 - Max Verstappen says the debate in Formula 1 about so-called track limits has become a "joke".

His Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, has tipped the issue to become even more pressing at Paul Ricard this weekend, as the French GP circuit "invites the drivers to use the track limits".

F1 drivers are routinely punished over the strict interpretation of the rules in terms of putting a wheel over the white circuit delineation lines.

"I think the track limits debate at Silverstone was a bit of a joke, not only in F1 but also F2 and F3," world champion Verstappen said.

"It's easy to say from the outside that you just have to stay within the white lines," the Dutchman added. "It sounds very easy, but it's not.

"When you go that quick through a corner and some of them are a bit blind, it's easy to just go over the white line if you have a bit more understeer or the tyres are wearing.

"But do we actually gain time? Maybe yes, maybe not."

The 24-year-old says a better solution would be to "add a wall" or "put some gravel back" where asphalt run-off now exists for safety reasons.

"I think that's great because if there is gravel, you punish yourself if you go wide," said Verstappen.

As the situation currently stands, the Dutchman says the track limits debate "just doesn't look good for the sport".

"For sure we can do better," he said. "I think we will work on it and try to make it better."

