Tost wants Tsunoda to be competitive on tracks he knows

Feb.22 - Franz Tost is expecting a mixed first season of Formula 1 for AlphaTauri's 2021 rookie Yuki Tsunoda.

The 20-year-old Japanese arrives in F1 with Honda's support, and he has adjusted to life at the pinnacle of motorsport with recent private winter testing in a 2018 car at Imola and Misano.

It is part of team boss Tost's plan to establish the second Red Bull team at the upper end of the competitive midfield.

"I don't want to commit myself to a precise goal, but quite clearly we want to improve every year and collect even more points," he told RTL.

When asked if fourth overall is realistic, Tost smiled: "Dreaming is allowed."

For that to happen, Tsunoda needs to be a fully competitive teammate for 2020 race winner Pierre Gasly.

Tost says the Japanese has done a good job so far in testing.

"But there will be a few races that will be a great challenge for him," the Austrian warned.

"I expect him to be close to Pierre on tracks that he knows, but it will be more difficult for him on new tracks. We can't forget that Gasly is very, very fast and the bar is very high.

"But I have to say that Yuki is very talented," Tost added.

