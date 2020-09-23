Tost: Gasly could become F1 champion

Sep.23 - Pierre Gasly is a future world champion and almost as good as Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

That is the claim of the Frenchman's boss Franz Tost, after Gasly and AlphaTauri stunned the F1 world by winning recently at Monza.

Red Bull reacted by saying Gasly is the ideal "leader" driver for AlphaTauri, and at the same time played down his hopes of returning to the senior team.

Tost, AlphaTauri boss, told AvD Motorsport Magazin: "If Gasly continues to develop in this way, I see him as one of the big stars of the future.

"He has the potential to become world champion. He is not far away from Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc."

