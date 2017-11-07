F1-Fansite.com

Toro Rosso not worried about Honda switch

F1 News

Toro Rosso not worried about Honda switch

Pierre Gasly & Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Mexico GP F1/2017
Pierre Gasly & Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Mexico GP F1/2017

Nov.7 - Franz Tost says he is looking forward to Toro Rosso's switch to works Honda power for 2018.

McLaren has dumped the Japanese engine manufacturer after a failed three-year collaboration, switching instead to the customer Renault deal enjoyed currently by Toro Rosso.

But Tost, the Toro Rosso team boss, says the Faenza based team is actually not enjoying its current situation with Renault.

"We can't have more problems anyway, because we are changing the power unit every weekend," said the Austrian.

Indeed, Tost claims Toro Rosso even went to great lengths to end the Renault contract, offering Carlos Sainz to the French carmaker as compensation.

"To terminate the contract we had to give something to Renault," he said.

"The compensation was Carlos and because of his speed, we are well aware that he is a big threat for us because he scored most of our points and on the other side, he is now with Renault."

But Toro Rosso is happy with its all-new and motivated driver lineup of sportscar champion Brendon Hartley and GP2 champion Pierre Gasly.

And Tost said he is not even worried about being stuck in neutral with McLaren's rejected engine partner Honda next year.

"They have another winter time where they will have the possibility to sort out the problems that they have currently," he said.

"As Toro Rosso, we are the only team that will be working together with them which I think will become a big advantage.

"All the meetings we have had so far are quite promising," Tost added.

"I'm more than convinced that this power unit will help Toro Rosso next year to become a very strong and competitive team."

3 thoughts on “Toro Rosso not worried about Honda switch

  2. Tom

    Very interesting F1 times ! Wait till next year perhaps ?
    Toro Rosso will be a humble and willing 1st time 'works team,' and that can only bode well for this junior Red Bull team.
    As I understand it, Tost spent time in Japan, and that will help.
    McLaren is and was a "DIVA" team and perhaps rightly so, but they rubbed the Asian Japanese the (totally) wrong way.
    Let us hope that Japanese Honda improve as they ought/have to and thrive in Formula 1.
    ðŸ™‚

    Reply
  3. Maurits Bollegraf

    McLaren-Honda was ooit wel maar werd nu geen winnend team, terecht dat Honda niet als een 2e rangs partij wilden aanschuiven.
    Alonso bleek de tegendraadse wind die de verhoudingen binnen de groep liet escaleren en de ontwikkelingen frustreerde.
    Honda besloot daarop om hun technische vooruitgang voor McLaren te vertragen en ter beschikking te stellen aan Red Bull/ Toro Rosso.
    Vanaf het begin was Red Bull al zeer overtuigd van de ontwikkelingen bij Honda, dat zegt meer dan voldoende.

    Reply

