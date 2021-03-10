Top 5 online games themed around racing

There are plenty of racing-themed online casino games you can indulge in this year. While most people think that these games involve some kind of actual videogame racing, the experience is quite different from what you may have imagined. You get to witness a realistic racing environment wherein you also get a chance to win handsome money.

If you love racing-themed games, diligently follow casino news and are always on the lookout for new racing based casino titles, you’re in the right place as we’ll inform you about some of the best games of this kind which you can play this year. Let’s begin!

Formula X

This one is a 3D online slot game themed around racing wherein you are required to race towards the chequered flag. There are 5 reels and 25 pay lines, with the possibility of hitting a jackpot which can bring in huge wins. In order to win this jackpot, you must follow some important rules that include playing all the possible pay lines, which is 25.

Although this game might not deliver you the kind of life-changing jackpots that are offered by some popular progressive jackpot slots, the winnings are decent enough for any average player. The 3D display is phenomenal to say the least, and is a must check-out for all gambling and Formula 1 racing lovers!

Green Light

Yet another slot game which has garnered a lot of interest from racing lovers across the world, Green Light comes with some of the best views and ambience that are often associated with top-notch races. Unlike the other popular online casino games themed on racing, this one features 20 pay lines and 5 reels.

Highway Kings

A 9 pay lines and 5 reels online slot game, Highway Kings comes with a basic theme that is nothing short of exceptional. It’s full of interesting features that are sure to impress both the hard core slot game as well as racing lovers. To make things even better, you get plenty of rewards and bonuses, apart from a huge jackpot.

Sure Win Slot

This is an extremely popular horseracing based online slot game played extensively in Canada. It’s essentially about a horseracing competition wherein you place bets on different horses, in expectation of profitable returns. Same as Formula X, this slot game also features 25 pay lines and 5 spinning reels, and gives you a chance of scoring massive wins if you land the right combinations on the screen.

Racing for Pinks

A name that is brought up time and again when it comes to racing themed online slots, Racing for Pinks is developed by none other than Microgaming, the pioneers of the online slots industry. It features 5 reels and offers 243 ways of scoring a win. In store are plenty of rewards, including multiple free spins, which can be won by landing the right symbols on the slot game’s reels.

