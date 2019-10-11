Todt wants to attend F1 race with Schumacher 'one day'

Oct.11 - Jean Todt says he wants Michael Schumacher to attend a grand prix "one day".

The FIA president, who is one of the Schumacher family's closest friends, confirmed recent reports that said he sometimes watches F1 races with the stricken F1 legend.

"I told the truth, which is that I have watched grands prix with him on television. I hope that one day we can go together again to a grand prix," Todt told Italy's La Repubblica newspaper.

"I am in daily contact with Michael and his family and I am going to Geneva again now. It is clear that we all hope there is constant progress."





Almost nothing is known about 50-year-old Schumacher's current health or cognitive condition, after he sustained brain injuries in a late 2013 skiing fall.

"I am not saying that it is wrong to want to know about him, but it is up to the family to decide what they want to say," Todt said.

He said it is regrettable that so much was reported recently about Schumacher's secretive treatment in a Paris hospital.

"I was surprised to see that when he came to Paris for a check in the hospital, people who should respect medical confidentiality spoke out.

"It seems not correct and I hope we find the source," Todt said.

