Todt to stay as FIA president until 2021

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Sunday 26 November 2017. Jean Todt, President, FIA, on the grid with Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing.
Nov.30 - Jean Todt will not face a rival as he secures his third and final four-year tenure as FIA president.

F1's governing body is on December 8 expected to ratify the 71-year-old Frenchman's place at the top of the FIA for the 2018-2021 period.

Under FIA rules, no president can serve for more than 12 years, so it will be Todt's final term.

"Personally, I don't need it," he told the Gulf News.

"If I am elected I will speak for the people. When I was elected, clearly the FIA was more split than now.

"When I announced I would be a candidate I received 160 endorsement letters. This means two things: that they are either happy with me, or (they) have no chance to win against me," Todt smiled.

