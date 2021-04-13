Todt says FE and F1 could race on same track
Apr.13 - Jean Todt has hit out at the media for "not giving Formula E the attention it deserves".
The FIA president hailed the all-electric series' development but says the media is almost exclusively interested in Formula 1.
"All the ingredients for a strong championship, which cannot be compared to any other, are there," Todt, referring to Formula E, told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"But I think some media are not giving Formula E the attention it deserves. We saw the show in Rome, with all of its surprises. Expectations are high for Formula 1 this weekend but we should also cultivate the same expectations for Formula E."
Todt suggested one way that could happen is if Formula 1 and Formula E move more closely together.
"I am not against the idea of organising a weekend with both categories on the same street circuit," he said. "Something like that could work, but Formula E must also keep its own futuristic face."
That said, the Frenchman insists that motorsport in general will "definitely not become fully electric".
"The challenge will be to have zero emissions, in races and on the road, by means of the fuel," Todt said.
Check out more items on this website about:
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
How about Formula V10? 😉
OH why a street circuit???? thats half the problem with FE..... too narrow a track to allow proper racing , FE is all about tech and gimmicks to close the pack and F1 is going the same way why keep pace caring FCY makes it safe for marshals to work on most incidents, but no we have to bring the pack together and then let the back markers run round and get to the back again whats that got to do with racing?? and as to the Blue flag get out of the way what a load of old ........
I feel better for that little rant. 🙂