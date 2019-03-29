Todt responds to reports about jailed F1 protester

Paddock during the Bahrain GP at Bahrain International Circuit on March 27, 2019 in Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain.

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Jean Todt has responded to a controversy about a jailed protester in Bahrain.

Earlier, the FIA vowed to "investigate" the case about Najah Yousif, who was reportedly jailed by the Bahrain regime for protesting about the race.

Some had even called for F1 to boycott this weekend's Bahrain grand prix.

But FIA president Todt is quoted by DPA news agency: "The FIA believes in the unifying power of sport and the positive impact of bringing people together."

The Frenchman added that F1 should unite to "pursue this mission with determination".

  1. saty said

    If F1 left nations who have such practices and all the races would be in western Europe, Japan, Australia, and the USA. The USA may soon fall off the list as well given current conditions there.
    What did the schedule look like in say 1959, any despotic rulers on that calendar?

