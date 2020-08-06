Todt: F1 hoping for 'normal' 2021 season

Aug.6 - Formula 1 is hoping and planning for a "normal" season in 2021, according to FIA president Jean Todt.

This season was halted following the cancellation of the Melbourne opener, and in July started up again only with an incomplete replacement calendar, strict anti-virus measures, and spectator-less 'ghost races'.

Todt is hoping that is all different for 2021.

"We are working on a plan for the 2021 season, and the basic framework consists of the normal process as took place in 2019 and was planned for 2020," the Frenchman is quoted by Speed Week.





"Formula One Management is working on this traditional plan, but we need to be aware - we don't know if this will work," Todt warned.

"It will depend entirely on the situation in the different countries."

He is referring, of course, to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the different ways each country is dealing with it.

"We can plan a grand prix somewhere, but at a certain point in time a country can decide that it is not appropriate to have sporting events anymore or there is a quarantine when entering or leaving," said Todt.

"We will therefore have to remain flexible with the 2021 program," he added. "Because, unfortunately, I am convinced that we will not have the pandemic behind us next year.

"For this reason, all of the protective measures will remain in place for as long as we need them."

Todt said Liberty Media's solution - to open the door to alternative circuits like Mugello, Imola, the Nurburgring and Portimao so far - is a good one.

"From our side there is only one regulation - that the respective circuit must have so-called Grade 1 approval," he said.

Check out more items on this website about: