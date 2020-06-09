Todt: 'Everyone affected' amid F1 corona crisis

Jun.9 - More than two teams are hurting amid the corona crisis, according to FIA president Jean Todt.

In fact, the Frenchman is quoted by La Presse as saying the shutdown of factories, racing and income has "affected everyone" in Formula 1.

"The epidemic has financial consequences not limited to one or two teams in Formula 1," Todt said. "It affects manufacturers, partners, suppliers - everyone.

"But it affects certain teams in particular, like Williams who have announced that they are looking for a buyer. But we were also pleased to learn of Renault's decision to continue, because they are part of the history of the automobile and of F1."





Todt said efforts were made during the crisis to "make F1 less expensive", but pointed out that the FIA's flagship category is lucky in other ways to be well positioned for the post-corona world.

"We realise that if we had not decided to equip F1 with hybrid engines, which was very much criticised when it was done, today we would be criticised for having not done so," said Todt.

