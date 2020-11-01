Todt 'concerned' about F1's ongoing corona crisis

Nov.1 - Jean Todt admits he is "very concerned" about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Although Formula 1 is up and racing again with its 'covid-safe' protocols including ghost races, social 'bubbles' and mandatory mask-wearing and testing, a new wave of the virus and lockdowns are currently sweeping through Europe and the world.

"Everyone who contributed to this success deserves a compliment," said the FIA president, when asked by De Telegraaf newspaper about F1's successful push to race on in 2020.

"At the same time, I am still very concerned about the current situation in the world.

"Chase Carey and his team have been able to respond to new threats and we can be considered a leader in international events, as we were able to start in Spielberg in July. Not after a crisis, but during. We are an example to others," Todt added.

F1 is preparing to unveil a fully normal and in fact unprecedentedly-long 23-race calendar for 2021, with Todt saying he is being constantly briefed by the FIA's medical experts.

"That is my strength - that I am helped by experts in their field," he said.

"Who could have thought a year ago that there would be so many restrictions and that we would now be talking here with face masks on? This is the best we can do right now but I am sure that we will learn a lot from the current situation."

