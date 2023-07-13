Three Teams Conduct Tire Testing at Silverstone for 2024 Season

Jul.13 - The Silverstone circuit witnessed an important tire test session on Tuesday, organized by Pirelli in collaboration with Red Bull Racing, Haas, and Williams. The purpose of this test is to further develop the various slick compounds that will be utilized in the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season. Notably, the teams conducted the test without the use of tire blankets for pre-heating, providing valuable insights into the performance of the tires under realistic conditions.

On the first day of testing, four drivers took to the track, making notable contributions to the development process. Daniel Ricciardo, in his debut with Red Bull, completed an impressive 110 laps. He achieved a best lap time of 1:27.415. Meanwhile, Haas and Williams fielded three drivers each, all of whom had recently participated in the British Grand Prix. Nico Hulkenberg, driving for Haas, completed 41 laps and set a fastest time of 1:30.276. Kevin Magnussen, also from Haas, managed 64 laps with a best time of 1:31.247. Alexander Albon, representing Williams, completed 92 laps and posted a fastest lap time of 1:32.453.

The tire testing continued on Wednesday with an identical program. Haas had Pietro Fittipaldi behind the wheel, while Logan Sargeant will represented Williams on the track. Both drivers are expected to contribute valuable data to the ongoing development of the 2024 tires.

The two-day testing period at Silverstone proved highly productive, with a total distance of over 3,000 kilometers covered. Pirelli primarily focused on comparing various types of dry tire compounds, omitting the use of thermal blankets for pre-heating. However, the changing weather conditions allowed for additional work on the new intermediate tires that are set to be used in ambient temperatures starting from the next season.

During the final day of testing, Haas and Williams continued their tire development efforts. Pietro Fittipaldi, representing Haas, completed an impressive 124 laps, setting a best lap time of 1:33.634. Logan Sargeant, driving for Williams, managed to complete 104 laps, with the fastest lap time of 1:32.448.

The comprehensive two-day testing program at Silverstone resulted in a total of 3,151 kilometers covered. This data will play a pivotal role in determining the next steps for the development of the 2024 tires, highlighting the importance of these sessions for tire manufacturers like Pirelli.

Reflecting on the tire testing, Mario Isola, Director of Pirelli Motorsport, expressed gratitude to the teams and drivers involved for their support. Isola acknowledged the challenges posed by variable weather conditions, particularly on the first day, which affected the consistency of the track surface. Nevertheless, the testing team made the most of the available time, analyzing the behavior of the new intermediate tires. The crucial phase now involves analyzing the data collected on non-preheated compounds, comparing it with previous test data. On July 31st, the F1 Commission, comprised of the FIA, F1, and the ten teams participating in the championship, will make a decision on whether to introduce slick tires without pre-heating from the 2024 season. This decision will align slick tires with wet tires, which have not required tire warmers since the Monaco Grand Prix, and intermediate tires, which will make their debut in the first Grand Prix of the next season. The outcome of this decision will impact the testing program during the ongoing championship, including four testing days at Spa and Monza after the respective Grands Prix and the utilization of prototypes during free practice at the Japanese Grand Prix and the Mexico City Grand Prix.

