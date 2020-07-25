Three new GP races added to 2020 Calendar

Three races are added to the 2020 F1 schedule. After the 10th race in Russia, the drivers return to the grand prix circuit of the Nurburgring on the 11th of October. Two weeks later the circus travels to Portugal to race for the first time ever on the Portimao circuit in the Algarve. One week later we can watch race 13 on the legendary Imola circuit.

The last time Formula 1 has raced on the grand prix circuit of the Nurburgring was 7 years ago in 2013. It will be the 19th race on the "new" circuit. The legendary old Nordschleife will not be used as it's too dangerous to race there with F1 cars. The race will not be called the German GP. F1 has called it the Eiffel Grand Prix.

Grand Prix racing will return to Portugal for the first time since 1996 to host the Portuguese Grand Prix. It will be the first time for F1 cars to drive on the Portimao circuit. This circuit is located in the south of Portugal and is a yearly event for MotoGP.

The Imola circuit is also back on the calendar this year. It will be the 3rd race on a track in Italy this season. 2006 was the last time that F1 visited this notorious track that's officially called "Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari". It is also circuit that ended Ayrton Senna's life in 1994. It looks like their will be no Friday practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as this race is named.





Here you can see the updated 2020 F1 schedule.

