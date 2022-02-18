This year's Japanese F1 GP still endangered by covid
Feb.18 - A dark cloud is moving overhead yet another confirmed race host on Formula 1's bustling 2022 calendar.
We reported this week that Melbourne, Montreal and Sochi may all be in doubt due to respective covid, political and conflict-related issues - and now Suzuka may also be in trouble.
Jeroen Huis in 't Veld, the CEO of ticketing and travel agent XS2Event, says his sources close to the Japanese GP are worried that the covid crisis is far from over for the country.
XS2Event partner Formule 1, a Dutch magazine, reports that the 2022 race at Suzuka is in fact "highly uncertain", with international tourists still barred from entering the country.
"According to a spokesperson for the (race) organisation, it is uncertain whether the Japanese F1 GP can be held," Huis in 't Veld, a veteran of the Formula 1 industry, said.
"And if it is possible, only Japanese spectators will be welcome."
How? Roughly six months until the ultimate deadline.
Furthermore, based on the most recent info I've read on Japan's entry restrictions, those restrictions are likely to get lifted in time for the August deadline.
Therefore, no stumbling blocks should arise this deep into the COVID era anymore, especially as Australian GP with far shorter lead time is about to happen.
As I pointed out in the post featuring mentions on Australia, Canada, Russia, Azerbaijan, nothing should cause another COVID cancellation anymore, nor should the latter two realistically get affected by the Russia-Ukraine thing.
Geez, people need to calm down & stop over-worrying about stuff.