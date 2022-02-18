This year's Japanese F1 GP still endangered by covid

Feb.18 - A dark cloud is moving overhead yet another confirmed race host on Formula 1's bustling 2022 calendar.

We reported this week that Melbourne, Montreal and Sochi may all be in doubt due to respective covid, political and conflict-related issues - and now Suzuka may also be in trouble.

Jeroen Huis in 't Veld, the CEO of ticketing and travel agent XS2Event, says his sources close to the Japanese GP are worried that the covid crisis is far from over for the country.

XS2Event partner Formule 1, a Dutch magazine, reports that the 2022 race at Suzuka is in fact "highly uncertain", with international tourists still barred from entering the country.

"According to a spokesperson for the (race) organisation, it is uncertain whether the Japanese F1 GP can be held," Huis in 't Veld, a veteran of the Formula 1 industry, said.

"And if it is possible, only Japanese spectators will be welcome."

