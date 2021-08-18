This season's Japanese F1 Grand Prix gets cancelled again due to covid-19

18 aug. - Formula 1 today has announced that the 2021 Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled. The race organisers citing "ongoing complexities" related to the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason.

The grand prix was also cancelled last year because of the corona virus situation in Japan. The event was planned to take place in mid-October and was the third event in a planned triple header one week after the Russian Grand Prix and one week before the rescheduled Turkish GP.

On this Wednesday morning it was announced that the race at the Suzuka circuit will not be held for the second time in a row.

A statement from Formula 1 read: "Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country."

"Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks."

"Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond."

