Hamilton Fastest in US GP FP3 as Ferrari Dominates Austin

Lewis Hamilton put Ferrari on top in final practice for the 2026 United States Grand Prix, completing a clean sweep of all three sessions for the Scuderia at the Circuit of The Americas. Max Verstappen finished second for Red Bull, with Charles Leclerc third after losing a potentially faster lap to track limits.

Having watched Leclerc dominate both Friday sessions, Hamilton responded when it mattered on Saturday, reinforcing Ferrari's status as favourite for pole position. Kimi Antonelli and George Russell completed the top five for Mercedes, while McLaren continued to struggle with the unpredictable handling that has plagued its Austin weekend.

Ferrari has now led every practice session, but the final hour was hardly trouble-free. Verstappen remained close despite an unsettled Red Bull, Leclerc threw away a faster lap at Turn 10, and the smallest mistakes continued to carry a heavy price around COTA.

For Ferrari, the speed is clearly there. The challenge now is converting it into a pole position rather than another promising practice result.

Hamilton Strikes Back as Ferrari Takes Control

Hamilton's performance marked a significant improvement over Friday, when Leclerc had looked the more convincing Ferrari driver.

The seven-time world champion gradually found his rhythm on the soft tyres, initially trading fastest laps with Verstappen before moving more than a tenth and a half ahead of the Dutchman during the final qualifying simulations.

Leclerc looked equally threatening. The Monegasque briefly moved 0.083 seconds ahead of his team-mate after an excellent final sector, only for his lap to be deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 10.

That mistake left Hamilton at the top, Verstappen second and Leclerc third, but Ferrari's underlying pace appeared strong in both cars.

Leclerc had already demonstrated impressive speed on the medium compound earlier in the session, while Hamilton's performance on the softs confirmed that Ferrari could extract competitive lap times across different tyre choices.

There is, however, an uncomfortable reminder from Ferrari's recent history. Despite repeatedly showing promising pace in practice this season, the team has struggled to turn that potential into pole positions.

Team principal Fred Vasseur acknowledged those missed opportunities in a conversation with F1 TV pundit Jolyon Palmer, suggesting Ferrari should have claimed considerably more poles during 2026.

Austin now represents another chance to put that right.

Hamilton has won five Grands Prix at COTA and taken three pole positions, while Leclerc secured pole in 2023 and won the 2024 race from fourth on the grid.

Few circuits offer Ferrari's current pairing a stronger combination of experience and previous success.

Verstappen Fast but Still Fighting His Red Bull

Verstappen's second place kept Red Bull firmly in contention, although the Dutchman's final practice session was considerably less comfortable than the classification suggested.

He briefly headed the timesheets with a 1:35.061 before Hamilton found more speed, but the RB22 continued to present handling problems.

Verstappen repeatedly complained about the car's gear changes, expressing his frustration over the radio to stand-in race engineer Tom Hart, who is deputising for Gianpiero Lambiase this weekend.

The difficulties were not restricted to the gearbox.

Late in the session, Verstappen suffered a snap of oversteer followed by a lock-up, narrowly avoiding a more serious mistake as he wrestled the Red Bull back under control.

It was hardly the composed preparation he would have wanted ahead of qualifying.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman remains a formidable threat. He arrived in Austin having won the previous two Grands Prix and the Singapore Sprint, and even an imperfect Red Bull has proved difficult for his rivals to beat recently.

Team-mate Isack Hadjar had a considerably worse afternoon, struggling with an unpredictable car and finishing almost nine tenths behind Verstappen.

The Frenchman's frustration was evident, and his session ended with an incident involving Alex Albon that attracted the attention of the stewards.

Red Bull clearly has more work to do, but Verstappen's second place suggests the underlying pace remains competitive enough to challenge Ferrari.

Mercedes Shows Promise While McLaren Falls Behind

Mercedes continued to make progress with its revised aerodynamic package, although neither driver produced a completely clean session.

Antonelli briefly took the lead with a 1:35.015 before the final qualifying simulations reshuffled the order.

The championship leader subsequently lost another promising lap for exceeding track limits, eventually finishing fourth, 0.185 seconds ahead of Russell.

There were still signs of untapped performance. Antonelli looked particularly strong through the opening sectors, but mistakes and imperfect braking points prevented him from completing his ideal lap.

Russell also lost time after encountering traffic, leaving Mercedes with encouraging pace but no clear indication that it can match Ferrari over an uninterrupted qualifying attempt.

For Antonelli, who leads the championship by 102 points and could mathematically secure his maiden world title this weekend, the pressure is unlikely to diminish.

McLaren, meanwhile, has a more immediate problem.

Oscar Piastri finished sixth and Lando Norris eighth, with neither driver managing to produce the clean lap required to challenge the leading teams.

The McLaren continued to look nervous through COTA's demanding corners, particularly where low grip and changing direction made the cars difficult to control.

It is an unexpected position for a team that arrived in Texas believing the circuit characteristics could play to its strengths.

Audi provided one of the more encouraging midfield performances, with Nico Hulkenberg finishing seventh. His result was particularly welcome after the power unit problems that interrupted his FP1 running.

Austin's 2025 Lap Times Expose a Remarkable Contrast

The historical comparison makes Ferrari's performance particularly interesting.

Last year's United States Grand Prix was a Sprint weekend, meaning there was no FP3 session to compare directly with Hamilton's latest performance.

However, the sole practice session in 2025 provides a fascinating reference point.

Lando Norris topped 2025 US GP FP1 for McLaren with a 1:33.294, while Leclerc finished last in 20th place with a 1:36.080.

Fast-forward twelve months, and Leclerc topped Friday's opening practice with a 1:36.052.

Remarkably, Leclerc's fastest FP1 lap this year was just 0.028 seconds quicker than the lap that left him last in 2025. Yet this time it was good enough for first place.

Even more striking, Norris's 2025 FP1 benchmark was 2.758 seconds faster than the leading FP1 time recorded this year.

The difference cannot be attributed to one factor. Formula 1's radically revised 2026 technical regulations, together with changing track conditions, tyre behaviour and practice programmes, make direct performance comparisons complicated.

Nevertheless, the figures underline just how dramatically the competitive picture and lap times have changed.

Verstappen subsequently secured pole for the 2025 United States Grand Prix with a 1:32.510, providing another historical reference as this year's drivers prepare for qualifying. <escape> </escape>

Track Limits Could Prove Ferrari's Biggest Enemy

If Friday established Ferrari's potential, Saturday demonstrated how easily that advantage could disappear.

Leclerc was not the only driver to lose a competitive lap for exceeding track limits. Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto, Albon and Esteban Ocon were also among those caught out during FP3.

Grip remained unpredictable, with drivers struggling under braking and running wide as they tried to extract more speed.

There were also several incidents for the stewards to consider.

Hulkenberg's release into the path of Lance Stroll attracted attention in the pit lane, while Hamilton encountered a slow-moving Bortoleto on the racing line.

The closing moments brought another confrontation when Hadjar locked up behind Albon at Turn 1 before forcing the Williams wide. The incident was referred for investigation after the session.

Any subsequent penalties remained unresolved in the liveblog.

Qualifying also begins with three drivers already facing grid penalties for power unit changes. Arvid Lindblad has a five-place drop, Franco Colapinto faces ten places, and Bortoleto has a 20-place penalty that puts him at the back.

With margins so tight among the front-runners, respecting the white lines could be just as important as finding the fastest lap.

Ferrari Has Won Practice – Now Comes the Real Test

Three sessions, three fastest times. Ferrari has enjoyed the strongest preparation of any team in Austin.

Leclerc controlled Friday, Hamilton responded on Saturday, and both drivers have shown the confidence to attack a circuit that has repeatedly caught out their rivals.

Yet there are still reasons for caution.

Verstappen finished second despite struggling with his Red Bull, Antonelli had more pace than his final position suggested, and McLaren has yet to demonstrate whether its disappointing practice results reflect its true potential.

Ferrari's biggest concern may be its own execution.

Leclerc's deleted lap was another reminder that being the quickest driver means nothing if the time does not survive the stewards' scrutiny.

And Vasseur knows only too well how often Ferrari has looked capable of pole this season without delivering when it mattered.

Hamilton has now given the team the perfect opportunity to change that narrative.

Ferrari has dominated every practice session in Austin. Anything less than a serious challenge for pole position would now be a missed opportunity.

FP3 Times 2026 US F1 GP

Because of the Sprint weekend of last year, there was no FP3 time. The quickest lap time of last years FP1 was a 1:33.294 min driven by Lando Norris with the McLaren MCL39.

Quickest Sector Times

The quickest sector times during FP1 were set by: