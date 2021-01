"British documentary that shows the personal life of Ayrton Senna, in his homeland (Brazil). We can see his farm (in Tatui, interior of São Paulo), the city of São Paulo, as also his 'resting paradise' in Angra dos Reis (Rio de Janeiro). Senna then deeply reveals about his physical and, mainly, psychological preparation.. which he claims to sustain (and sustained) his life. One of Senna's best and most special documentaries."

Check out more items on this website about: