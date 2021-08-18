The Best Online Games for F1 Fans

Generally, F1 fans all have something in common: they love excitement.

Why else would they be fans of an auto-racing sport? A sport which – for all intents and purposes – is very much life or death. Drivers race around the tracks at over 100 miles per hour, so it’s no wonder that fans are so in awe of this legendary sport.

Another commonality among F1 fans is that (most of them) wish they could be professional drivers, too. But unfortunately, this isn’t possible for 99.99% of them. However, it’s not the end of the world, as there are ways you can supplement this desire to race around in an F1 car. One of the best ways in which you can do this is through playing online games that provide you with thrills, tension, and fun.

Let’s jump into some of the best online games you can start playing right now.

Online casino games

Online casino games offer all the thrills and excitement that F1 fans expect. Poker, roulette, slots, blackjack – you name it, you can play it. To get started, visit www.jackpotcitycasino.com.

Also, pro tip: scan your eyes for any progressive jackpots available in games. They’re the holy grail of online casinos!

F1 2021

F1 2021 is the latest instalment in the official F1 game series. Released in July 2021, it’s a welcome present for all the F1 fans out there. Interestingly, this is the first F1 series game published by EA (Electronic Arts), who have a reputation as an incredible gaming company.

The good news is that F1 2021 is available to play on a variety of platforms. These include:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Xbox Series X and S

Windows

Of course, the gameplay is slightly better on the newer generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X), so it’s worth investing in one of these consoles if you want the ultimate in-game experience.

Also, you’ll be able to play as all your favourite F1 drivers in this game, from Max Verstappen to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. It’s truly an essential game for all diehard (and beginner) F1 fans.

Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 is another superb car game brought to you by EA. However, the difference with this game is that it’s for mobile only – not consoles. So, if you have an iPhone or Android, you’re in luck, as you’ll be able to download Real Racing 3 from your App store.

The game features over 140 highly detailed and realistic vehicles from manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Ferrari. Not only that, you can compete in multiplayer races against friends or random people across the world. These races take place on real-life tracks from global locations including Silverstone and Le Mans.

The craziest part of all is that Real Racing 3 is free – yes, free – to play, which means you have nothing to lose in trying it out. The likelihood is, you’ll be hooked after your first race and will be unable to put your phone down.

