Tension Dispelled: Hamilton and Wolff's Strong Bond Amid Contract Finalization

Aug.27 - Only "small details" are still to be ironed out of Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes contract for 2024.

Some fans had expected the Brackley based team to finally end the long-running saga of the seven time world champion's delayed negotiations this weekend at Zandvoort.

But Hamilton, 38, told reporters "No" on Thursday when asked if the deal is now done.

Team boss Toto Wolff now tells Sky Italia that the signatures are close.

"We're only talking about small details such as marketing schedules and so on," he said.

"I'm not worried at all."

At the Dutch F1 GP, Mercedes' press office appeared to address speculation of a rift between Hamilton and Wolff by publishing photos of the pair smiling and shaking hands.

Hamilton also told the Italian broadcaster: "Toto is a great boss and Mercedes have supported me for such a long time.

"I don't feel that there is any tension between us. We trust each other. We have the same goals and we know that we can achieve them together."

George Russell qualified a strong third on Saturday - with his teammate Hamilton a full ten places behind in 13th.

Wolff hit out at Yuki Tsunoda for holding up Hamilton, but the British driver admitted he had just been "slow" with his setup.

"The car is difficult to drive," Wolff admitted. "We have a window in which it works very well - but unfortunately it is quite small."

