Team bosses defend F1 'grid girls'

Dec.21 - Team bosses have now come out to defend the concept of 'grid girls' in formula one.

F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn has said the practice of having attractive women fulfil the role as 'grid girls' is under strong review.

Max Verstappen the 20-year-old Red BullÂ driver insisted last week: "The grid girls must stay."

And Nico Hulkenberg added: "It would be a pity if they took the eye-jewellery from the grid."Â "What will come next year instead? Halo? Oh dear," the Renault driver added.

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne joined the fray this week by supporting the idea of grid girls, and now his Italian colleague Maurzio Arrivabene says he agrees.

"Grid girls were an integral part of formula one for many years. I think Ross Brawn has more complex and important things to take care of," he said.

Niki Lauda told Austrian broadcaster Servus TV: "The emancipation of women is perfectly right, and in fact they are in the process of overtaking us.

"But why should they not be allowed to stand on the grid anymore?"

Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko said of the proposal grid girl ban: "I just cannot imagine that.

"In America, cheerleaders appear before, during and after every game so I see no reason why this should not be done in formula one.

"I think we have other worries," he said.

Read also older post regarding Grid Girls:

Wolff hopes F1 grid girls will return

May 26 2015 - F1 does not need to make a habit of replacing the traditional 'grid girls'.

That is the view of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, after Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel admitted his surprise on Sunday at having pulled up to find "George or Dave" holding his grid board.

"I'll speak with Bernie (Ecclestone) about it," the mischievous quadruple world champion said.

Some, however, applauded the sport's move into 'grid decoration' gender equality, following fabled Le Mans' earlier decision to do away with grid girls altogether.

However, the correspondent for Spain's Diario Sport, Laura Lopez Albiac, said Monaco's 'grid boys' were merely a one-off, at the behest of organiser Michael Boeri rather than Ecclestone or the FIA.

Toto Wolff, husband of female F1 test driver Susie, admitted he hopes to see the girls again.

"We are used to seeing beautiful women next to the cars on the grid," said the Austrian, "so this was unexpected.

"I have nothing against the good-looking guys, but in my opinion what we had before was not discriminatory," Wolff added.

Vettel happy grid girls returning in Montreal

Jun.5 2015 - Sebastian Vettel has defended his stance about the Monaco 'grid boys'.

Two weeks ago, the quadruple world champion admitted his surprise at having pulled up at his grid position for the fabled street race only to find an attractive man holding his board.

"F*ck, you get there and park behind George or Dave, what's the point?" he exclaimed in the post-race press conference.

But when told that Montreal's race organisers are planning the return of the customary 'grid girls' this Sunday, Vettel admitted his relief.

"I am very happy about it," the 27-year-old is quoted in Canada by Brazil's UOL Esporte.

"I was not very excited in Monaco."

Asked why he has been so vocal about the 'grid boys' experiment, German Vettel admitted it is nothing personal but "I cannot enjoy beautiful men".

"I think some things do not have to change and I think this is one of those things," he added.

