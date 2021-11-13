Szafnauer slams Alpine team move 'misinformation'

Nov.13 - Otmar Szafnauer has hit out at "pure media speculation" about his future, but admits other teams have approached him about leaving Aston Martin.

Amid reports of unrest at Aston Martin following the arrival of former McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh, and suggestions Alpine is set to snap up Szafnauer, the Romanian-American slammed the "spiral of misinformation".

"The rumours are pure media speculation and not based at all on facts," said the Aston Martin team principal.

Szafnauer, 57, has been with the team since its days, and he says he has "no plans to leave".

"I've had many, many offers in the 12 years I've worked here," he insisted.

He admitted that "a lot" of those approaches have been in 2021, adding that "it's always nice to be wanted".

As for the original report in the French media about Szafnauer replacing Davide Brivio at Renault-owned Alpine, Szafnauer said: "I don't speak French so I don't know exactly what was written.

"But I was as surprised as anyone else was to hear about it."

He said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi made some comments in Mexico about restructuring the Enstone based team "so it probably came from that".

But does he completely rule out a move of teams for 2022?: "Good question. I learned a long time ago that it is impossible to see into the future.

"If I could do that, I wouldn't be here, I'd be in Las Vegas."

