Szafnauer not denying Vettel rumours

Aug.4 - Sebastian Vettel insists he has not made a decision about his next move in Formula 1.
That is despite reports not only that he 'bumped elbows' with Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll at Silverstone, but left the circuit on Sunday in team boss Otmar Szafnauer's car.
"Nothing has been decided yet," the quadruple world champion told German media.
"But I'm not going to stay just to say I'm a Formula 1 driver. If it was for money, I would have signed a contract long ago."
However, it is rumoured that Vettel has indeed signed up with Racing Point, which will become Aston Martin next year.
The rumour suggests the team wanted to announce it at Silverstone, but delayed it out of respect for Sergio Perez's positive coronavirus infection.
Szafnauer told Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper when asked about Vettel: "I don't rule anything out."
Vettel does not have a manager, but he insisted: "I have no problem getting advice."
As for Vettel's current seat, the 33-year-old had a horror weekend in his Ferrari at Silverstone, explaining: "Something is fundamentally wrong somewhere, either with me or with the car.
"On paper, both cars are pretty similar, so it can't be the setup. There is also no place over a lap where I drive badly - I'm losing over the entire lap."
Please Seb do not keep us in suspense as it is so painful to watch your car being overtaken by the rest and there is not much you can do about it. I am sure that is pretty hurtful after all that has happened with Ferrari.Keep your spirits up and show us that you still love to drive and will continue to delight us winning races in the future and possibly more championships with a another team like Aston Martin which would be so happy to have you and appreciate you not only as a great driver but an amazing individual.