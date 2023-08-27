Sustainable Success: Zandvoort Sets Bar High for F1 Races Worldwide

Aug.27 - Stefano Domenicali has played down fears about the future of the highly popular Dutch F1 GP - even though he admits it may cease to be run every year.

Zandvoort's contract with Formula 1 runs only until 2025, with circuit director Robert van Overdijk admitting this weekend that negotiations about the future may be fraught.

Those talks will take place with F1 CEO Domenicali - who told de Telegraaf newspaper that he is more than happy with the Dutch F1 GP at present.

"You now see that the promoters of other races want to follow this example - and to think that Zandvoort does not receive any support from the government," the Italian said.

"Something fantastic has been achieved here and I would like to take the opportunity again to be grateful for that," he added.

"With the atmosphere, the fans and the sustainable approach, Zandvoort is an example for many other races. They have set the bar very high."

However, he admits that contract negotiations with Zandvoort do still lay ahead.

"The future for Zandvoort looks bright anyway," Domenicali insisted.

"In the conversation on Friday morning we already talked about the future. Everything is still open.

"Either we continue in this way, or we rotate every other year with a different race. Together we will see what the best option is.

"But I say it again - everything looks very good," the F1 CEO added. "I cannot imagine that our cooperation will end soon."

