Stuck says New Teams Crucial for F1 & Doubts Schumacher's Future

Aug.3 - German racing legend Hans-Joachim Stuck has slammed some of the latest goings-on in Formula 1.

Eurosport Germany asked the former F1 driver, 72, about suggestions the FIA should introduce some rules to try to curb Red Bull's utter dominance.

"I think that's totally unfair," Stuck said.

"It's much more important for the FIA to organise itself better and get rid of rubbish like the safety car in the rain.

"Starting races behind the pace car - that's kidding the people," the German insisted, adding that some of his friends "felt fooled" after a race started behind the safety car recently at Spa Francorchamps.

As for F1's sustainability credentials, Stuck says it's unconscionable that synthetic fuels are not already powering the cars.

"Why hasn't this been the case - for a long time?" he wondered. "Formula 1 must always play a pioneering role.

"We can already convert classic cars to run on synthetic fuel, so why not Formula 1? What sort of club is this? I find that impossible," Stuck added.

He also slammed the fact that a potential new team like Andretti-Cadillac is receiving such pushback about wanting to enter F1 from 2025.

"If the FIA bends to the will of the teams that are against new teams like that, then I ask myself: would this have happened under Jean Todt?"

Stuck said F1 obviously needs new teams, as there are "two hands full" of drivers who deserve to be on the grid who currently cannot find a seat.

One of them, he said, is fellow German Mick Schumacher.

"He will certainly be learning a lot at Mercedes," Stuck said, "but how he gets a cockpit again remains to be seen.

"If you can't show and prove yourself in the race, you're unfortunately very quickly out of the public eye.

"He should be showing his skills in a car he deserves and with a decent team boss," said Stuck. "Not someone like Gunther Steiner, who doesn't know how to lead and help people."

