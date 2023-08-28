Stroll Swiftly Shuts Down Rumors of Tennis Career Switch!

Aug.28 - Lance Stroll has lashed back at reports suggesting he may hang up his helmet and attempt to launch a professional tennis career instead.

Stroll, the 24-year-old son of Aston Martin owner and billionaire Lawrence Stroll, has been comprehensively outshone by new team recruit Fernando Alonso, 42, this season.

And, over the recent summer break, wild rumours emerged suggesting that as other recent stragglers Nicholas Latifi and Nyck de Vries head to university, Stroll might instead pick up a tennis racquet.

"Yeah, I heard about them," Stroll was quoted by the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti after the Dutch F1 GP - where he finished 11th and out of the points while Alonso chased home dominant race winner Max Verstappen.

"I couldn't help but shake my head. They make no sense," he insisted.

Stroll says he thinks the rumour was started by British Sky commentator David Croft.

"Look, I don't know how he came up with that - maybe he had a few too many. But I'll be there next year. I'm not ending my career," he added.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: