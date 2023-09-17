Stroll Sits Out Singapore F1 GP After Heavy Crash

After a dramatic crash in the end of Q1 qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix yesterday, Lance Stroll and the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1®️ Team have decided: he won't be racing tonight.

With the car in serious need of repairs and Lance nursing some aches from the impact, all eyes are now on his recovery and comeback at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Mike Krack, the Team Principal of AMF1, shared: “We're all thankful that Lance emerged from the crash. But the lingering effects are real. It's all hands on deck to ensure he's 100% for Japan. Tonight, he's resting up – looking forward to seeing him roar back next weekend!”

