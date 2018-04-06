F1-Fansite.com
formula 1 news
Home / F1 News / Stroll hits back after Villeneuve comments

F1 News

Stroll hits back after Villeneuve comments

2018 Williams Season Launch. Lance Stroll, Speaks to the media
2018 Williams Season Launch. Lance Stroll, Speaks to the media

Apr.6 - Lance Stroll says he remains unfazed by Jacques Villeneuve's constant criticisms.

After fellow French Canadian Stroll made his 2017 debut, 1997 world champion Villeneuve said he was the worst rookie in Williams' great history.

Now, Villeneuve has told Sky Italia that Williams reserve Robert Kubica may deliberately sabotage the development of the team's car, so as to take Stroll's race seat.

"I'm not aware of this story. I have not read his comments, so I cannot comment on them," Stroll told reporters in Bahrain.

But when pressed again, Stroll lashed out at Villeneuve.

"Last year he said I was the worst rookie in F1. But the last time I checked, I managed a podium.

"I started from the first row, I collected 40 points -- three less than my teammate who had 16 years of experience.

"So I do not listen to what Jacques has to say. I have many other priorities on my list before I get to him," he said in French.

However, Stroll acknowledges that he and rookie teammate Sergey Sirotkin are facing a tough challenge with Williams' 2018 car.

"I feel good because there are new things on the car this weekend," he said in Bahrain.

"But it's true that Melbourne was frustrating. With the car we had, we were not even close to going into Q3."

Asked what is wrong with the Williams, the 19-year-old answered: "I do not want to go into details. It's between us and the engineers in the technical meetings, but we know what we need to improve."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2018 F1 Merchandise here.

Last 3 Comments on Articles

  • Cem: Happy to help. Great site and great content, keep it up guys!
    View Post
  • Leopold: Thanks for the feedback, right video is online now.
    View Post
  • Cem: Wrong video - this is about Sauber F1 team, not Alonso.
    View Post

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now
Mexico flag Brazil '18AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi flag Abu Dhabi '1820% DiscountBook Now