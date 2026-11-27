Stroll would take the old DRS over a Vegas race with 352 overtakes, but Bortoleto is tired of drivers who moaned about no passing and now moan about too much.

Lance Stroll has slammed Formula 1's chaotic Las Vegas GP as a "stupid race", while Gabriel Bortoleto hit back at drivers complaining about the sport's controversial regulations.

The extraordinary race last weekend featured 352 overtakes, with drivers repeatedly exchanging positions as they manipulated their hybrid energy deployment amid the huge slipstream effect.

But Stroll believes the spectacle was artificial.

"That wasn't a good race, it was a stupid race," the Aston Martin driver said in Qatar.

"Racing was much better in the past. Back then, you didn't gain a second or so just by harvesting."

Stroll even suggested the old DRS system, which could return as part of the proposed 2030 regulations, was preferable.

"DRS was closer to what we want than what we have now," he said.

"You just want to see the car get close enough to then overtake them in the corner, not just overtake you on the straight by 100kph."

Bortoleto's reply to critics

Bortoleto, however, has grown tired of the constant criticism.

"Some drivers complained when there was no overtaking, now they're complaining again when there is. So what the f*** do they want?" the Brazilian demanded.

"You have to drive, do your job, that's all."

Meanwhile, new world champion Kimi Antonelli believes Max Verstappen's victory in the unusual circumstances demonstrated his exceptional racecraft.

"Purely how Max positions himself when he defends or attacks is very fascinating to see," the Mercedes driver said.

"You can see that his racecraft is very strong."

Antonelli admitted he is still studying the four-time champion's techniques.

"He's always trying to put himself in the best position to catch up or to be able to defend properly. That's really cool. I can learn a lot from him."

Vegas overtaking row: key facts Overtakes 352 in the Las Vegas GP Stroll's verdict "A stupid race" DRS Could return in the proposed 2030 regulations Bortoleto "You have to drive, do your job" Antonelli New world champion, studying Verstappen's racecraft

Related: Verstappen: 352 Vegas overtakes felt like Mario Kart

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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