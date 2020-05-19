Stirling Moss – The Man, The Driver, The Legend

The term “legend” is used ad nauseam these days, as brands and marketeers look to ride the wave of macabre interest that surrounds a celebrity or cult figure when they pass away.

However, when it comes to Stirling Moss there is no doubt that the term is apt because he did what only the greatest sportspeople can do; transcend the sporting bubble they inhabit, define an era, and inspire future generations.

A Character Who Epitomised British Bravado

Throughout his stellar career, Moss endeared himself to the British public by refusing to ever drive a car that wasn’t made in Blighty, often sacrificing race wins and an elusive driver’s championship as a result.

Away from the track, he lived a James Bond lifestyle without ever losing touch with the fan base that adored him. This was exemplified in 1962 when after a horrific crash at the Goodwood racetrack he fell into a 38-day coma that would ultimately call time on his career. Upon waking he took all 11 nurses that had cared for him out for dinner and a night at the theatre, the crash a distant memory; life too short to dwell on regrets.





The Driver’s Driver

Although other drivers collected more championship titles than Moss, very few could ever live up to his race win ratio, which stood at over 40%. This meant that whenever his peers were polled on who their most talented rival was, Moss’s name was inevitably the one they chose.

His natural affinity with fellow daredevils did not fade when he retired, with Moss befriending and mentoring the man he saw as his natural heir to the British driving throne, Lewis Hamilton. If Moss had ever been given a free bet to use, you can be sure he would have wagered it on the six-time world champion.

His Twilight Years

Upon retiring, Moss made the most of his name and status, one which was only boosted when in 2000 he was knighted by Prince Charles.

When he wasn’t cashing in on endorsements with a cheeky wink and a smile, he was seen weaving through London on his beloved scooter.

The world of F1 and sport in general needs more characters like Moss. His legend will no doubt endure and inspire those who follow in his tracks to bring rock and roll back to paddock and grid.

